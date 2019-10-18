Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 4,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $464,800.00.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 420.97% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 98,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,207,000 after buying an additional 266,749 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 956,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,490,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.