Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $52,832.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $52,832.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00228445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.01133402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029306 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089741 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,376,955 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

