FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.28. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 252,692 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on FCEL. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

