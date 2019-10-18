Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 164.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 51.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 666.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 77,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.65. 72,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

