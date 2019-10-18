Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,743,000 after purchasing an additional 589,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 511,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,567. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

