Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after buying an additional 1,889,001 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,560,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,068,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after buying an additional 585,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 513,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after buying an additional 419,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

