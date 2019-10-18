Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

DEO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,130. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.64 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

