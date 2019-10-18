Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Up 5.2%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.74, 284,820 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 381,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

