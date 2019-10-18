FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

