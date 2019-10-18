FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Energy Transfer LP Unit Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

ET stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

