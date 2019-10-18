FY2019 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Raised by KeyCorp

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Luxfer stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $414.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,943,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 165,327 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 384,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,982 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,918,000.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alok Maskara purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

