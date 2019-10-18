FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. Mplx has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $388,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

