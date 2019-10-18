FY2019 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $14.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.91. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.88 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.61.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $240.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.10 and its 200 day moving average is $239.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.