FY2020 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $5.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.23 on Friday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.