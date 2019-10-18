FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc Increased by Desjardins (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SLF opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.401 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

