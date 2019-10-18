G.Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Stock analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMST. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of TMST opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Timkensteel has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $256.80 million, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristopher R. Westbrooks acquired 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $48,877.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,750 shares in the company, valued at $244,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $372,140. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.