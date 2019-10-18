Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Galileo Resources PLC (LON:GLR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 14846529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.54.

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

