Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $6.31 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises 4.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $169,956.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $497,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,162. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. 26,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,456. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

