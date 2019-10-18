Gary B. Smith Sells 1,750 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $66,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $421,056.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $37.79 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 99.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 260,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

