Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 8,546 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Steris during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Shares of STE stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $801,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $17,862,262. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

