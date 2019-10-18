Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 549,681 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,158,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 974,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.