Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

