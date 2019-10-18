Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,718 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of VMware by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,008 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $2,950,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,443,880.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,397 shares of company stock worth $11,796,806. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $170.55.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

