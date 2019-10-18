Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3,139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of WELL opened at $91.11 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

