Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,759 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $379.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “weight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.76.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson bought 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,942.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

