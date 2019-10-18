Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 44.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in HD Supply by 10.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $74,018,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HDS opened at $39.94 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.