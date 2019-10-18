Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.89

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and traded as high as $33.31. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 1,133 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GZPFY. ValuEngine cut Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

