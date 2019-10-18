GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.31 ($29.43).

ETR:G1A opened at €27.07 ($31.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.34. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.60. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €27.92 ($32.47).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

