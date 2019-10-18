Gems Reaches Market Cap of $359,506.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Gems has a market cap of $359,506.00 and $5,739.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00227091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.01130666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00090190 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

