General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 41,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,386.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

