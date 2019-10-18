Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD) Trading 16.7% Higher

Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD) traded up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.02), 676,966 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.03.

Genesis Minerals Company Profile (ASX:GMD)

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. The company's primary project is the Ulysses gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie. It also holds a 100% interest in the Viking gold project situated to the east of Perth and south east of the town of Norseman; and an option agreement to acquire a 65% interest in the Barimaia gold project situated in Murchison district.

