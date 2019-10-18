GeyserCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6,941.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $6,941.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,118,399 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,379 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.