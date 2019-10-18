Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.85.

NYSE:GIL traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,303. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

