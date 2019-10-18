Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 9,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

