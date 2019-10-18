GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Shares Down 8.3%

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 9,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.83 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

