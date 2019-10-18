Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS) fell 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 110,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 86,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Company Profile (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

