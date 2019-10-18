Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $52,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,543.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Godaddy alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $55,870.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Brian Sharples sold 745 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $46,830.70.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 3,070.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Godaddy by 1,989.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,878,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,895,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.