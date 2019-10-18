Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Get Gogo alerts:

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 13.4% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,551,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.