Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Trading Down 16.7%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, 5,020,335 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

