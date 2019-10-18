Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €57.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNO. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.39 ($74.87).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock opened at €48.19 ($56.03) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.35. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.