Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€310.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €268.67 ($312.40).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €281.35 ($327.15). 624,981 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €275.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €262.01.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.