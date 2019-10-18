GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Price Down 5%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.61, approximately 3,945,987 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,498,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $582.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.86.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GoPro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

