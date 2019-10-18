Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.03. 367,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 140,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.