Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.65.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

