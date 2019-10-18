Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 1.7%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, 18,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 993,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

GPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.92 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,083,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth $4,712,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,873 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth $3,858,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 177.3% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 861,915 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

