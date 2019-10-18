Great Portland Estates (GPOR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON: GPOR) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/8/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/1/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/18/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/27/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:GPOR traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 798 ($10.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Great Portland Estates PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 784 ($10.24). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 724.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 46.67.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

