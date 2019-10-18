Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $125.94 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLRE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 118,855 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 759,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 67,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

