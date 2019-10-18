Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives GBX 1,932.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,932.86 ($25.26).

GRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of GRG stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,870 ($24.43). The company had a trading volume of 463,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,108 ($14.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,963.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,063.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 46.90 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $25.00. Greggs’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57), for a total transaction of £21,539.76 ($28,145.51).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

