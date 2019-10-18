GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 881,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

