Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 370,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.35. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Groupon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 366,579 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $66,614,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

